Former Gamecock Adam Hill training at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – With the start of the minor league baseball season up in the air former USC pitcher Adam Hill returned home to the Upstate and continued his training at Fluor Field.

“It’s been crazy. I mean one day we were playing catch and getting ready for the season and the next day we’re driving back to South Carolina,” said the former Gamecock.

The drive from Phoenix to Hill’s hometown of Anderson stretches nearly two thousand miles. Not ideal for a last minute arrangement. But the news of a trip back home from spring training came as abruptly as a fastball.

“It’s definitely an adjustment,” said Hill who was in Arizona for spring training with the Seattle Mariners. “Nobody really knows what’s going to happen or how things are going to go. But yeah just take it day by day, do what you can, and still try to get the work in that you usually would do.”

That itch to continue his routine brought him to Fluor Field. The Greenville Drive opened its doors to the T.L. Hannah grad for a workout with his college teammate Cody Morris.

“[My] good buddy Adam said this opporutnity presented itself to come up to throw at Fluor Field,” said Morris, who pitched for the Gamecocks from 2016-2018 before being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the summer of 2018. “So [I] made the hour and a half trip up here to throw here.”

It was an opportunity neither could pass up on. In a time of uncertainty, Hill made his gratitude known for the chance to train at a professional venue.

“We were lucky enough to play here a few times in college,” said Hill. “And [I] got to see how unbelievable this place is. And I grew up going to Drive games and stuff…I mean the facilities

are unreal, the weight room is unreal, everything here is awesome. So we feel really lucky to be able to have the opportunity use this facility.”

The season suspension is just the latest curveball thrown Hill’s way. He spent a year with the

Mets organization after being drafted by the team in 2018. Then in January, 2019 he was traded to the Brewers before being traded once again last December to the Seattle Mariners.

“Getting to know everybody and getting used to a new environment and that kind of thing; it’s been a change, but it’s been a good change. I mean I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Mariners so far.”

He’s eager to get to back to normalcy. But in the meantime, Hill is glad he’s able to share this experience with a former teammate.

“We worked together all offseason as well. So it makes it a lot easier

having someone there who has the same goals as you, and pushes you to be better every day,” said Hill.

“It’s really nice to have other guys that are going through this, too, kind of to know you’re not alone,” Morris added. “You have other people that can help tyou through and give you their

advice on what they’re doing.”

And however long the holdout takes, they know there will be a place for them in Greenville.