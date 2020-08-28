Former Greenville chamber member Hayne Hipp dies at 80

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Greenville chamber member Hayne Hipp died at 80 years old on Thursday.

The Greenville Chamber released a statement on Hipp’s passing Friday.

“The Greenville Chamber joins our community in mourning Hayne Hipp’s passing while celebrating his life and inestimable contributions. He influenced Greenville’s trajectory and evolution through his storied community engagement, including his many years of service on the Chamber’s board of directors, serving as its chair in 1985. We have all benefitted from and will miss Hayne’s fresh and candid perspectives on matters to improve the well-being of our community and state. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hipp family as they reflect on Hayne’s wonderful life.”

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive will be handling services.

Hayne Hipp served as chairman and CEO of Greenville-based Liberty Corporation from 1979 until its merger with Raycom Media in 2006.