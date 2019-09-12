Former Greenville Co. school employee facing statutory rape charge, district says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Greenville County school employee was arrested Thursday and charged with statutory rape, according to Greenville County Schools.

Greenville County Schools Director of Communications Beth Brotherton said William Fowler Hart, 20, was charged by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that happened in August.

Brotherton said Hart used to work at Brushy Creek Elementary School’s Extended Day Program. He worked with the program for three years, beginning as a high school student.

Brotherton confirmed Hart is no longer employed by the school.

Hart’s bond was set at $50,000, according to the Greenville County Detention Center.