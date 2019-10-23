Former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office employee testified about alleged sexual harrasment, assault by Will Lewis in public trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Day two of the criminal trial against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis wrapped up Tuesday.

He’s facing criminal charges of misconduct in office. The question is: did Lewis use taxpayer money to facilitate an affair with his personal assistant?

“Having sex with my boss was not what I signed up for,” said Lewis’ former personal assistant Savannah Nabors from the stand.

Nabors testified for more than four hours Tuesday, detailing allegations of sexual harassment and assault by her former boss.

“There would be periods of time when he would not cross the line, and we could work together, be friends together,” Nabors said. “And then all of the sudden he would try to cross the line again, and I would have to try to reject him the best that I could without making him feel rejected. And then there was an emotional breakdown.”

She said she woke up in a hotel room in Charlotte on a business trip in 2017 to find Lewis having sex with her.

“I remember waking up to him on top of me,” Nabors said. “I took a shower and just tried to recollect what happened.”

Two of 11 recording she made were also played in court Tuesday. Nabors told the court she used the Voice Memos app on her iPhone to record conversations with Lewis. In one of those recordings, Lewis said, “On paper we will have two rooms, but we will only pay for one. Does that make sense?”

Lewis’ attorney Rauch Wise said that recording shows Lewis was actually saving the county money, not misusing taxpayer funds.

“Theoretically, if you have an affair with a subordinate, go to a bona fide event the county can legitimately pay for, and use two rooms, the affair saves the county money,” Wise said. “It dosen’t cost the county money. But that’s not the crime. It never has been the crime.”

He added that Lewis is optimistic.

“Hopeful…and I think I agree with him,” Wise said.

7News also asked 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who is prosecuting the case, for a comment.

“Just keeping on keeping on,” Brackett said. “We’ll look forward to hopefully wrapping up the case tomorrow.”

Wise said he expects the trial to wrap up Thursday.