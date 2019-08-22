Former Greenville Mayor Harry Luthi passes away

by: WSPA Staff

Harry Luthi

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The former mayor of Greenville passed away.

Harry Luthi was sworn in as mayor in November 1982 after Jesse Helms passed away.

Luthi served as mayor until the following June and spent years as a city councilman.

“Harry Luthi was a friend and a beloved community leader,” said Mayor Knox White. “He was always approachable and deeply caring about people.”

“He was a Greenvillian from his heart, working in business and in the community,” said City Councilmember Lillian Flemming. “Being the mayor of Greenville was a joy of his life and probably a dream come true.”

