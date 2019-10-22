Former group home manager ordered to pay $26K+ to Union Co. agency

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman who took thousands of dollars from disabled residents living in a group home she managed has been ordered to pay up.

Rhonda Keisler, 53, pleaded guilty to four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust in July.

Keisler received a four-year prison sentence, suspended upon the service of one year and three years of probation.

Keisler managed a home for the Union County Disabilities and Social Needs Board where the four victims lived.

According to court records, an audit revealed that Keisler spent more than $26,000 from intellectually disabled residents’ bank accounts on personal items.

Keisler returned to court Tuesday for a restitution hearing.

A judge ordered Keisler to pay $26,731.70 in restitution to the Union County Disabilities and Social Needs Board.

Court records say the four victims were reimbursed by the agency.