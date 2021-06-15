Former husband of Union Co. woman found dead in Feb. of 2020, charged with murder

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A step towards closure for some Union County families who have been on the hunt for answers.

It’s another day full of tears and heartache for Sonya Sanford and her family.

“I miss her so much,” said Mother of Haley Sanford-Thomason, Sonya Sanford.

She comes to a Jonesville cemetery everyday to talk to her daughter, Haley Sanford-Thomason.

She was buried there 16 months ago. Deputies found her body at the bottom of the stairs in her Jonesville home. Her manner of death was still to be determined. However, the Union County Sheriff said they recently got new information about the case.

“Witnesses were interviewed along with Mrs. Thomason’s husband. During that time, inconsistencies were noticed by investigators of his testament and they didn’t match the physical evidence we have collected,” Union County Sheriff, Jeff Bailey said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Her former husband, Dylan Thomason has been charged with her murder.

It’s just one of three former cold cases in which the Union County Sheriff said they’ve finally been able to make an arrest. The other ones stem from a case in 2015. That’s when two men were shot within an hour of each other a couple miles apart. One of them, Christopher Rhinehart, died outside his home.

“Upon arrival, deputies located the victim as Christopher Rhinehart who was shot and found deceased outside his residence. Union County Sheriff’s Office quickly determined that they were connected,” Sheriff Bailey said.

Cedrick Woods and Quenterous Jeter, were arrested and charged with Murder and Attempted Murder on June 10.

Sheriff Bailey credits these cold case breakthroughs to more evidence and witnesses coming forward.

While Sanford told 7 News an arrest doesn’t bring back her baby girl, she’s thankful they’re a step closure to justice and her daughter, resting in peace.

“I’m not going to say I feel better because I don’t. I’ll never stop loving her because I need her,” Sanford said.