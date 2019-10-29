Former SC coach charged with getting student to make, send sexually explicit video

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A former Marion High School basketball coach has been charged with allegedly getting a minor to make and send sexually inappropriate videos, texts and photos.

Andre Weathers

Andre Weathers, 48, of Marion, allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old student, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Weathers resigned from his position as boys’ basketball coach last week.

According to the affidavit, “…Weathers did coerce or encourage the minor victim to engage in activity for production of material containing a visual representation of sexually explicit nudity for the purpose of sexual stimulation.” The incidents occurred between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, deputies said.

Also in the affidavit, “Weather, a teacher and coach at the victim’s school, requested and received a video file of the minor victim in the state of sexually explicit nudity.”

Weathers was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

Weathers’ attorney, Rose Mary Parham, released the following statement to News13 on Tuesday:

Coach Weathers is innocent of all charges. The following was stated in bond today…..Anyone who has had a problem with their cell phone needs to reserve judgment on this case. When the student’s cell phone was confiscated and dialed Coach Weathers’ phone, the call registered as a female friend’s phone number. We turned Coach Weathers’ phone into law enforcement today to enable them to analyze his phone and resolve any confusion. Coach Weathers, who is father, grandfather, and 20 years retired United States Army, has never been previously arrested.”

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

