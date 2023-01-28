NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials.

City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday.

“We were shocked to learn about these allegations, and the City will fully cooperate with law enforcement and any other investigating agencies as needed,” Graham said in a statement. “Crimes against minors in any form are reprehensible, and have devastating effects on children, families, and communities.”

No other details were immediately available. News13 has reached out to various agencies to learn more.

