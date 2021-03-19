Former Pickens Co. detention officer accused of stealing 90K Mexican pesos

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Pickens County Detention Center officer has been accused of stealing Mexican pesos.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested the former detention center officer Thursday with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the theft of 90,000 Mexican Pesos valued at more than $2,000 from the property room of the Pickens County Detention Center.

Gabriel Lee Ramey, 23, was charged with grand larceny, misconduct, and misconduct in

office, according to SLED.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office