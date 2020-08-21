Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

In this 2013 photo made available by the U.S. Navy, Navy SEALs perform night training exercises at a base in Virginia Beach, Va. In 2019, the Foxtrot platoon of SEAL Team 7, known as Trident 1726, was sent home early after an alleged sexual assault and drinking at a Fourth of July barbecue in Iraq in 2019 in violation of Navy rules barring deployed troops from consuming alcohol. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William S. Parker/U.S. Navy via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former U.S. Navy sailor who was attached to a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon says the 2019 deployment to Iraq was marred by drinking and sexual misconduct.

Colleen Grace is the first to give an in-depth view of what led up to an entire SEAL platoon being withdrawn from Iraq following a Fourth of July barbecue and the alleged sexual assault of a sailor.

Grace also described other misconduct.

Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat was charged with sexual assault.

He denies any wrongdoing.

The AP initially withheld his name because he filed a counter complaint saying the sailor raped him.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Friday it has closed that investigation because he did not cooperate.