Former SC governor candidate Warren sells stake in firm

FILE – In a Tuesday June 5, 2018 file photo, Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. Warren is selling his stake in the mortgage company he founded. John Warren said Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 he has sold his majority stake in Lime One Capital to his minority partners.(Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina Republican governor candidate is selling his stake in the mortgage company he founded.

John Warren said Monday he has sold his majority stake in Lima One Capital of Greenville to his minority partners.

Warren says he wants to concentrate on serving the people of South Carolina both philanthropically and politically. He didn’t specify his political future beyond saying he has no 2020 plans.

Warren’s first run for public office was for governor in 2018. He made it to the runoff in a five-way race for the Republican nomination, losing to Gov. Henry McMaster.

Warren and other former Marines founded Lima One Capital in 2011. It has more than 300 full- and part-time employees, specializing in mortgages to real estate investors, handling billions of dollars in loans.