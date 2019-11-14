Former SC Police Chief Sentenced to Federal Prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A former police chief in South Carolina has been sentenced to federal prison.

Randall G. Scott, 50, of Richland County, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Scott was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented to the court established that on Dec. 4, 2017, Richland County deputies arrived at Old Hopkins Road and Garners Ferry Road in Richland County in reference to a subject sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle while the vehicle was running and in drive on the roadway.

The deputies made contact with the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel. After waking the driver, deputies smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle, officials said.

Officers discovered his license was suspended and the driver was then arrested.

Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded Glock Model 27 pistol in the center armrest of the vehicle.

A DNA test indicated that the driver’s DNA was on the pistol. Deputies also discovered a clear bag with a rock-like substance in it, which was suspected to be crack cocaine, as well as several small bindles of suspected heroin.

Deputies discovered that the vehicle was registered to Randall Scott.

Scott was contacted and asked why his vehicle was in the driver’s possession.

Scott’s response was he did not know, but he would find out.

The driver said Scott gave the Glock firearm found in the vehicle to him for his protection.

The driver admitted that he sold drugs and that the drugs in the car were his.

During subsequent interviews, the driver admitted to using cocaine and methamphetamine with Scott.

The driver pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and is cooperating with the Government. He admitted that he and Scott used drugs together and that he has seen Scott with drugs.

On April 2, 2018, Scott was taken to the hospital for a medical condition. His medical records indicated that he tested positive for cocaine, amphetamine, and opiates.

On July 18, 2018, the U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant at Scott’s house looking for a fugitive.

During the execution of the search warrant, they found a large number of guns in the house and methamphetamine.

One of the persons in the house told officers that she and Scott had just done methamphetamine before the police arrived and that Scott had more methamphetamine on him before the police entered the house.

The police obtained the surveillance video from inside of the house, and it appears that she and Scott had entered a bedroom just before the police entered. She then came out and started to clean the house, saw the police, and alerted everyone.

Scott is seen pulling a gun out of his waistband and running through the house with the gun.

He entered another room, where it is believed that he disposed of the drugs.

Later, when he was being taken to jail, he admitted that he had used both cocaine and methamphetamine in the past.

One of the guns in the house belonged to the City of Columbia. It was issued to Scott while he was Chief of Police, and he did not return it.

Assistant United States Attorneys William K. Witherspoon and T. DeWayne Pearson of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.