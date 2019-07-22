Former Spartanburg Co. deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy is accused of slamming a woman pregnant with his child to the floor and injuring the victim in two other incidents.

Donald Douglas Ross Jr., 37, is charged with second-degree domestic violence and two counts each of third-degree domestic violence.

The state Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Ross’ arrest on Friday.

Arrest warrants say the alleged crimes happened between February 2011 and October 2018.

The victim was pregnant with Ross’ child when he allegedly picked her up and slammed her to the floor, according to one warrant.

Ross is also accused of punching the victim in the mouth and shoving her into a wall in two other incidents. The victim and Ross’ child was home when she was shoved into a wall and injured, according to a warrant.

SLED investigated at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

