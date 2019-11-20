Former Spartanburg Co. deputy charged with domestic violence

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested five months after an alleged assault.

Cody Robert Steiner, 25, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The incident happened June 30 at a home in Duncan.

An arrest warrant says Steiner grabbed the victim’s arms while she was holding an infant and pushed her after he found something on a phone that upset him.

The victim bit Steiner so he would let her go, according to the warrant.

Steiner left the residence but later returned and allegedly chased the victim down a hall.

According to the warrant, Steiner left again when the victim called 911.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division said in a release that Steiner was arrested following an investigation by SLED.

Steiner was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Nov. 14.

Jail records show he was released later that day.

