Former Spartanburg deputy coroner sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Spartanburg deputy coroner Kip Teal has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Teal in March 2019 and charged him with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 1st degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree.

Judge Kelly sentenced Teal to the maximum penalty, 15 years, with credit for the 441 days he has already served. Judge Kelly also granted a permanent restraining order for the minor victim.

Teal will be placed on the sex offender registry when he is released from prison. This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee, with Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer presenting the plea.