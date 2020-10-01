Former Spartanburg deputy coroner sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kip Dwayne Teal WEB_1553741728719.png

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Spartanburg deputy coroner Kip Teal has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Teal in March 2019 and charged him with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 1st degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree.

Judge Kelly sentenced Teal to the maximum penalty, 15 years, with credit for the 441 days he has already served. Judge Kelly also granted a permanent restraining order for the minor victim.

Teal will be placed on the sex offender registry when he is released from prison. This case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee, with Assistant Attorney General Megan Raymer presenting the plea.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories