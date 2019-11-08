Former Spartanburg police officer charged with domestic violence

Terry Stewart Jr

A former Spartanburg police officer was arrested Thursday in connection with a domestic violence case dating back to May.

The former officer, Terry Stewart, Jr., is charged with third-degree domestic violence. According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened at a home in Greer where Stewart lived.

Stewart was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation by SLED.

Spartanburg Police Department officials said Stewart was employed with the department from Sept. 25, 2015 through May 18, 2019.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said Stewart was terminated as a result of an internal investigation.

