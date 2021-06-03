Former trooper charged in Newberry Co. for failing to properly book suspect

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former state trooper has been charged with misconduct in Newberry County.

SLED arrested the former state trooper Wednesday in connection to failing to properly book an individual into the Newberry County Detention Center after placing them under arrest for DUI in an attempt to gain personal benefit, SLED said.

Donovan Jordan Hadley, 25, was charged with misconduct in office.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Hadley was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11h Circuit Solicitor’s Office