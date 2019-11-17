Former UN Ambassador and SC Gov Nikki Haley speaks on book tour in Spartanburg

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former SC Governor Nikki Haley stopped in Spartanburg, SC Saturday as part of her book tour.

Her new book was released on November 12 titled “With all due respect,”.

The title is part of a statement Ambassador Haley issued over miscommunications on US sanctions in Russia.

Hub City Writers Project and Converse College put on the event which organizers said brought many of Nikki Haley’s supporters to Twichell Auditorium.

“Shes a great woman and a fair woman and maybe the next President,” said Mona Miller who is visiting her daughter who lives in Greenville.

Converse College President Krista Newkirk said she hoped her students could learn from the example the former Ambassador set as a strong female leader.

“As you read her book you come to see the compassion shes brought to leadership and the advocacy for human rights that’s so important to her,” said Newkirk.

Chief of Communications at Converse College Holly Duncan said Haley took time to meet with students after she spoke.

“We’re excited she hails from SC and that shes come to Converse campus to encourage the students that there are strong women that are out there and stand for ideals and make a difference, said Duncan.