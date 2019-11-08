Former Union city employee charged with embezzlement, breach of trust

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former city of Union employee is accused of taking payments made by the public and using a city issued credit card to buy personal items.

Amy Smith Belue, 44, is charged with embezzlement of public funds and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested Belue on Thursday, according to a news release.

An arrest warrants say Belue, then director of the Main Street Junction, collected money from the public for the rental of city property that she used for her own personal use.

The alleged crimes happened between November 2017 and February 2019.

SLED investigated the case at the request of Union city officials.

According to an affidavit, an audit revealed that Belue failed to transfer for deposit $3,830 she collected from the public for use and rental of Main Street Junction.

Belue indicated she took about $2,700 in cash for personal purchases in a written confession, according to the affidavit.

