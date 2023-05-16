(WSPA) – A high school coach faces charges after officers learned about a sexual relationship with a student.

The Sumter Police Department charged 57-year-old Peter Roderick Calhoun, of Simpsonville, with sexual battery Friday.

According to police, Calhoun was employed at Lakewood High School in Sumter.

Greenville County Schools confirmed that Calhoun was previously employed from 2008 to 2019.

Officers began investigating in early May after responding to an indecent exposure call involving Calhoun and a female student.

Information gathered in the case revealed there were multiple encounters between Calhoun and the student.

No encounters were on school property, police said.

Calhoun was placed under arrest and booked at the local detention center.

Police said details regarding the case will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The case is an ongoing investigation by the Sumpter Police Department.