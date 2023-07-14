OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Captain was charged Thursday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED arrested 48-year-old Charles Jeffery Underwood for misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Agents said the incident occurred at the sheriff’s office at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla.

According to arrest warrants, on March 24th, Underwood neglected to properly discharge pills/medication and carried the items away from the facility.

Underwood was taken into custody and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.