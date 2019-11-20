Former Upstate jailer charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former detention center officer found himself on the other side of jail bars.

Christopher Rollins Marden, 24, of Duncan was charged with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division said in a release that SLED agents arrested the former detention center officer on Tuesday.

According to arrest warrants, Marden pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill her in March 2018.

He’s also accused of grabbing the victim’s neck, throwing her to a floor and hitting her in the face.

Marden confined the victim to their bedroom for about 30 minutes “with no means of communication or avenues of escape,” according to warrants.

Marden was booked Tuesday into the Spartanburg County jail. He was released on Wednesday morning.

SLED investigated at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

