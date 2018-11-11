Former US Rep. Liz Patterson dies at 78
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Former three-term congresswoman from Spartanburg, Elizabeth "Liz" Patterson has died at the age of 78.
According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Patterson died Saturday.
Patterson was the daughter of former US Senator and Governor of South Carolina Olin Johnston.
Patterson represented the fourth congressional district from 1987 to 1993.
Before she was elected to Congress, Patterson served on the Spartanburg County Council and as a state senator.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 2 people shot outside Club Luna in Greenville Co., deputies say
- Missing Gastonia toddler found SAFE after AMBER Alert
- No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division
- Pilot error cause of deadly military plane crash near Savannah, report says