News

Former US Rep. Liz Patterson dies at 78

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 07:19 PM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 07:22 PM EST

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Former three-term congresswoman from Spartanburg, Elizabeth "Liz" Patterson has died at the age of 78.

According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Patterson died Saturday.

Patterson was the daughter of former US Senator and Governor of South Carolina Olin Johnston.

Patterson represented the fourth congressional district from 1987 to 1993.

Before she was elected to Congress, Patterson served on the Spartanburg County Council and as a state senator.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center