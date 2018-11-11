Former US Rep. Liz Patterson dies at 78

Elizabeth "Liz" Patterson in 1991(From: U.S. House of Representatives)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Former three-term congresswoman from Spartanburg, Elizabeth "Liz" Patterson has died at the age of 78.

According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Patterson died Saturday.

Patterson was the daughter of former US Senator and Governor of South Carolina Olin Johnston.

Patterson represented the fourth congressional district from 1987 to 1993.

Before she was elected to Congress, Patterson served on the Spartanburg County Council and as a state senator.