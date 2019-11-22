Former Vice President Joe Biden one on one

Greenwood, SC (WSPA) – The former Vice President making his rounds across South Carolina in an effort to lay out his plan for America, before Thursday’s town hall, we talked to him about everything from impeachment hearings to the Iowa caucus.

Fresh off the debate stage to being surrounded by voters in a town hall setting, the former V.P. says his plan for America is better than all his competitors.

“Doing everything from making sure the recovery act which kept us from going into depression I managed that straight through to putting together coalition’s to pass the violence against women act,” said former V.P. Biden.

Biden’s message focuses on the current administrations short comings

“The next President’s going to inherit a divided country as well as a world in disarray and they have to be ready on day one to be able to demonstrate that they can pull the country together,”said Biden

The former V.P. says he wants to put the focus back on helping the middle class, even though many are focused on the impeachment hearings. Biden says he things Trump will get impeached, he’s not sure however if the President will be prosecuted.

“He’s a very corrupt President, he’s engaged in more corruption than any President in modern history. All the witnesses coming even from his own administration, his own personnel are lining up one after another talking about how he tried to bribe the President of Ukraine.” said Biden.

Although his experience expands decades, the former Vice President isn’t taking anything for granted and coming to South Carolina is more than a stop on his itinerary.

“I want to make sure they understand I earn that support, I care a great deal about what’s happening in the state.” said the former V.P.

With less than 75 days until the Iowa caucus, campaign officials say this town hall is just one of many.

Biden will travel next to Iowa for a bus tour across the state until December 7th.