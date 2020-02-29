Former Vice President Joe Biden visits Spartanburg ahead of South Carolina Democratic primary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A bustling crowd listening closely to former Vice President Joe Biden’s words as he explained why he should be the next president of the United States.

“This election is bigger than a democrat nomination. It’s about character, the character of the country is on the ballot,” said former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Biden touching on a series of key issues including working to stop climate change. In fact he told the crowd the first thing he plans to do if he gets elected president, is rejoin the Paris Agreement.

“The next president of the United States is going to need to figure out how to put the world back together again,” Biden said.

His words reverberating through a packed room on Wofford’s campus.

“Joe has been my candidate ever since he was vice president during the presidency of Obama. I really feel he is going to be the one to make a difference in the country,” said Greer Resident, Jenna Yeager.

“I’ve really been inspired by Biden’s work especially when he accepted being vice president for President Obama,” said Union Resident, Betty Farr.

But between answering questions from the crowd, Biden also expressing his concern for the current administration. He claimed he will work towards building stronger relationships with foreign leaders.

“Can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years, I’m being honest here,” said Biden.