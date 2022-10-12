SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Upstate Tuesday.

The 48th vice president of the United States will give a lecture at Wofford College on October 18th at 6 p.m. in Leonard Auditorium.

The event will be free and open to the public but registration is required.

Pence’s visit is part of the college’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

The public can register for the event online beginning at noon on Friday.

Possession of a ticket will not guarantee admission.