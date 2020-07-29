Former Waterbury mayor seeks release from SC prison for COVID risk

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This undated inmate identification photo released Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows former Waterbury, Conn., Mayor Philip Giordano. Giordano, who is serving a 37-year sentence in a South Carolina prison for child sexual abuse, is asking to be released early because of the health risks he faces from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartford Courant reported Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP, File)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Philip A. Giordano, a former Connecticut mayor who is serving a 37-year sentence in a South Carolina prison for child sexual abuse, is asking a federal judge to be released early because of the health risks he faces from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former mayor of Waterbury, as well as a former lawyer and a one-time Republican U.S. Senate candidate, filed a handwritten petition in federal court asking for “compassionate release,” the Hartford Courant reported on Tuesday.

Giordano is not set to be released until 2033. He claims eight inmates in his unit were infected.

