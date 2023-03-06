WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The SBI is investigating and a busy road in Winston-Salem is shut down after a chase ended in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies are investigating on US 421 northbound near Peace Haven Road after a chase between deputies and a suspect ended in a crash.

Deputies say that they attempted to stop a Toyota Tacoma just after 2 a.m. on Lewisville-Clemmons Road as they exited onto US 421. The driver did not stop and a chase started. During the chase, the driver shot multiple times at law enforcement vehicles.

Officers with Winston-Salem police and troopers North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to assist the sheriff’s office. Around 2:21 a.m. the chase ended in a crash on US 421 northbound and the driver continued to shoot at deputies, according to the sheriff’s office. This resulted in an “officer-involved shooting” and EMS responded to “attend” to a deputy and the driver of the Toyota at the scene.

“In our continued commitment to transparency, we have invited the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to independently investigate this incident. We will cooperate with the SBI and assist them in any way possible.”

According to the release, the last time a Forsyth County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting was in March 2020. The three FCSO deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

“The deputies will be cooperating with the investigation during this time and we will be utilizing resources to meet their emotional and mental health needs.”

Officials on the scene confirmed that one person is dead.