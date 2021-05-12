Fort Benning Specialist aims for Olympic gold

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Inside of the Pool Complex on Fort Benning, you’ll find Specialist Alison Weisz training for her opportunity to represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer in the 10 meter Air Rifle competition.

Specialist Weisz clinched her spot during Olympic Trials in February of 2020. But since then, it’s been a whirlwind journey navigating training and the pandemic.

That break allowed her to pursue another goal of hers, serving our country in the Army.

“I had the opportunity that a lot of athletes in my sport do not get. I didn’t have to take time off from competing at all, because there were no matches or anything going on. So it was just a huge opportunity that I had to capitalize on. And I always knew I wanted to join the Army, it was just a matter of when,” Weisz said.

Now with the Army Marksmanship team, Specialist Weisz is working with some of the best shooters and coaches in the world.

Weisz now has her sights set on Tokyo, and aims to bring back some hardware.

“It’s a huge honor to be able to represent the country, walking across the stage, shooting on the firing line and hopefully standing on the podium.”