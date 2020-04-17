1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Fort Bragg soldiers make masks to fight coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 17, 2020 photo, a U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 347th Quartermaster Company sews together a cloth face mask at Fort Bragg, N.C. Parachute riggers are constructing PPE, while continuing to support Fort Bragg’s ongoing Airborne operations. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — It’s become a competition for the soldiers of 647th Quartermaster Company to see who can crank out the most face masks during a shift to protect against the coronavirus.

The parachute rigging unit is essential to Airborne operations at Fort Bragg.

On any given day, their shed is filled with paratroopers in red ball caps, busy packing parachutes and readying supplies for jumps.

While that work continues, soldiers across the room are laser focused on tiny pins and buzzing sewing machines.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, riggers are now making hundreds of cloth face masks per day to fight the virus for personnel around the sprawling Army base in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories