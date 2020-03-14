1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Advent Lutheran Church-Spindale Brevard First United Methodist Church Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Episcopal Church of the Advent Florence Baptist Church Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Mountain View Baptist - Boiling Springs, SC Praise Cathedral Church of God Tryon United Methodist Church Unity of The Blue Ridge

Fort Bragg soldiers returning from Afghanistan quarantined

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
fort bragg_457261

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – U.S. soldiers returning from Afghanistan have been quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, 300 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Fort Bragg after a nine-month deployment.

This is one of the first large size groups of military personnel returning home since the start of the pandemic. Paratroopers will immediately begin a 14-day quarantine on base or at home.

Soldiers who live in barracks on Fort Bragg will be quarantined in a designated location on base.

The U.S. Army said the quarantine is being done out of an abundance of caution. As of Saturday, no one in the unit or on Fort Bragg has tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store