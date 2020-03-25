Fort Jackson confirms 2 more cases of coronavirus

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fort Jackson has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 as a result of contact tracing.

“Everyone’s health and safety is my first concern and we started the contact tracing immediately,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said.

“As a result, there are two more COVID-19 cases in 3rd battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.”

Both are in isolation and receiving necessary medical care, Fort Jackson officials say. They will not return to duty until medically cleared.

All the areas they visited are being sanitized and the Fort Jackson public health team will continue to identify anyone else who may have been exposed. They have been allowed to call home.

“I am grateful for everyone’s patience and empathy over the last month as we have been fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said Beagle. “We need to continue to work together and help each other as we navigate through this health emergency.