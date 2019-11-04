Forum held for potential Greenville County Sheriff candidates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–As counties gear up for local elections happening tomorrow, others are focused on a special election happening early next year. The race for Greenville’s Sheriff already has several unofficial candidates announcing their intention to run.

Four potential Republican candidates were part of a forum at the Poinsett Club on Monday. All four will have to officially file to run for the position of sheriff later this month. But for now, they’re giving voters a look at where they stand.

Following the recent conviction and prison sentence for former Sheriff Will Lewis voters in Greenville County have some concerns.

“This is the most important race you’ll vote in I promise you for a very long time,” said prospective candidate Hobart Lewis.

“I’ve worked for some of the greatest supervisors ever, and I’ve worked for some of the worst supervisors ever. However, I’ve learned something from each and every one of them,” said prospective candidate Robert Whatley.

“Greenville County cannot afford to make another bad choice we just lived through that,” said prospective candidate A.T. Smith.

“I have either worked in every division as a training officer or as a supervisor,” said prospective candidate Darius Hall.

All four men have plans to run for the position. Lewis ran against Will Lewis in 2016 narrowly losing the race, but saying he still knows what the county needs.

“I know what the men and the women of the sheriff’s office are currently gong through and I know what you’re going through as citizens,” said Lewis.

Whatley saying he plans to be a good steward of the budget and will make big changes if elected.

“My goal is to instantly increase uniformed patrol staffing by twenty percent during peak hours with no cost to you the tax payer,” said Whatley.

Smith boasting his time as a law enforcement officer on both the local and federal levels.

“I never left my roots here in Greenville, I tell folks that even when leaving to go to the secret service I stayed a member of the South Carolina law enforcement association,” said Smith.

Hall saying his boots on the ground mentality with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is the reason he should get your vote.

“You learn that from being out in the field with our guys every day for 26 years,” said Hall.

7News did reach out the the county’s Democratic Party to find out about its potential candidates but did not hear back as of news time.

The special election for sheriff will happen in March of next year. Before that there will be a primary and if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote a runoff in January. Whoever wins may not serve long. There will also be a general election for sheriff held in November of next year.