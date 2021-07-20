Fountain Inn High School offering preview of new $84M facility

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn High School, an $84 million state-of-the-art facility, will open its doors Tuesday for a media tour ahead of the new school year.

Greenville County School District’s Tim Waller said the new high school will focus on advanced manufacturing and technology.

It is over 200,000 square feet, and it will feature an Institute of Automation and Engineering.

Auditorium

Gym

Classroom

Main commons area

One thousand ninth-grade students will be the first to attend this fall, but enrollment will grow to 2,000 students by adding a grade level each year.

The mascot is the Fountain Inn Fury.

The original Fountain Inn High School closed in 1957 when Hillcrest High School opened.