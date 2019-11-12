Fountain Inn man faces attempted murder charges after shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a man has been arrested for the attempted murder of three people last week.

According to a police department news release, Kenyatta Shubakus Burnside, 39, of Fountain Inn, reportedly forced his way into a home on Jenkins Street, pulled out a rifle and fired several shots at his former girlfriend as she ran toward a neighbor’s home nearby.

The victim’s 12-year-old child and her current boyfriend were also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told police the Burnside left the scene in a silver car.

No injuries were reported following the shooting.

U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce members took Burnside into custody in Easley Tuesday.

Burnside was charged with three counts of attempted murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.