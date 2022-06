Fountain Inn, S.C. (WSPA) – City leaders are closing downtown Fountain inn, Depot, Trade and Main Streets to make room to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18, 2022.

This is the first year for the festival featuring food, music and spoken word.

Organizers said there will be more than 100 vendors and two authors launching books at the festival.

The festival will be held from 12-6 at 110 Depot Street in Fountain Inn.

Head to fountaininn.org for more information.