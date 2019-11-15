Fountain Inn Unicorn Farm hosts Yuletide Unicorn Festival

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Unicorn Farm will host its Yuletide Unicorn Festival November 16, 17, 23, and 24 at Hidden Pastern Farm.

Kate Nichols, owner of Hidden Pasture Farm, said the unicorn preserve has 18 miniature unicorns, as well as, other four and two legged creatures like chickens, goats, and rabbits.

“I love to see little kids with [the unicorns] and a lot of adults love them too. They get so excited, just- unicorns! Everybody loves unicorns, ” Nichols said.

After she purchased the farm, two years ago, Nichols said she had two horses delivered. One was a regular size horse, who had a pasture companion, a miniature horse.

George the Unicorn

She said her love for miniature horses grew, and that’s how she found her White Stallion George, the miniature unicorn.

“I thought ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve read the black stallion and white stallion books my whole life.’ I’m gonna get this white stallion and fulfill my 13 year old dream wish,” Nichols said.

Nichols said her farm festival will have unicorns, Santa Clause, games, food, and a lot of out door activities.

“I’m so excited about it, I can’t wait to share everything with adults and children alike. Those horse lovers and unicorn lovers and people who just want to be outside and be in nature and share fun,” Nichols said.

There’s a simple answer as to how George the Unicorn, helped her turn the farm into a unicorn preserve, she added.

“I say well, he came to the forest and I saw him in there and he asked me if he could live here and do birthday parties for children and I said yes. And the little child will look at me and go ‘Oh!’ ” Nichols said.

