Four hit-and-run cases in Anderson County remain unsolved

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- October of 2018, everything changed for Ben McCall.

“I can remember waking up scared to death because I was strained to the bed, and had no idea how I got there,” McCall said.

Riding his bike in Greenville, McCall was struck by a vehicle.

He says the driver left him for dead.

McCall tells us that his life hasn’t been the same since.

“My children will ask me to come outside and play, and a lot of times I just have to tell them I can’t,” McCall said. “Daddy can’t do it.”

However, there’s been no closure.

Police still haven’t found the person who hit him, a situation much like what South Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper Joe Hovis, is currently investigating in Anderson County.

“In the month of June we had four hit and run collisions, involving what we call vulnerable highway users, which is pedestrian, moped, bicycle users,” Trooper Hovis said. “They are currently unsolved.”

Trooper Hovis has a message for these four drivers.



“Come forward. Turn yourself in. Eventually we’re going to find you,” Hovis said. “It might not be today or tomorrow, but eventually we’re going to find you. Save yourself a lot of trouble, save us trouble. The family, they want closure, so come and turn yourself in.”

Trooper Hovis explained that there are ways to avoid being hit as a pedestrian crossing the street or walking down the road. One of them is wearing a reflective vest or light colored clothes to allow a driver to see you more visibly.

If you have any information on the four unsolved hit and runs that took place in Anderson county, you can call highway patrol at 864-241-1000 or crime stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.