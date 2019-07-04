4 teens accused in 6 murders over past 2 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the past two weeks, four teenagers have been charged in connection to six murders across the Upstate.

Two happened last Sunday, one in Anderson and one in Abbeville. Thursday, two others were shot and killed, one in Anderson and one in Greenville. Thursday afternoon, 7 News learned investigators charged a 17-year-old in the shooting in Greenville, which happened on Verner Springs Road.

“Knowing that teenagers have their guns, it’s very disturbing,” said Jack Logan, an activist who is the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People.

Last Sunday in Abbeville, investigators said a 19-year-old shot and killed Shirley Jones, Johntavier Moss, and Steven Tinch and injured one more.

That same day, a 17-year-old is accused of working with another person to shoot more than 35 bullets at a home in Anderson, killing 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott and injuring two others.

“Can you look me in my face and tell me why? I just want to know why,” said the girl’s mother, Mershella Rice, to the suspect in bond court Wednesday.

Also in Anderson Thursday, an 18-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing Jerzie Unique Dejohnz Smith.

Monday, Gauge Wyatt Pier, 17, was arrested, accused in connection to the shooting of 19-year-old Damoni Barker last week. He is charged with murder, using a weapon during a crime, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

“[He] had years ahead of him,” said Pamela Parris, who lives next door to the house where the shooting happened. “To be robbed and ambushed like that, it’s a shame.”

Logan said he wants anyone violating gun laws to face the full consequences.

“If we don’t do that, his is going to continue and continue and continue,” Logan said.

Authorities believe more people were involved in the shootings of Ja’Naiya Scott in Anderson and Damoni Barker in Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.