Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks displays in the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – There are plenty of places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this year.
The following are area July 4th events scheduled to happen on and around the holiday:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY:
- Holly Springs Fire-Rescue Districts “Salute to America” Block Party & Fireworks Show – Saturday, July 4 at the Holly Springs Fire Station, 3301 Highway 357 in Inman, SC. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. with BBQ and food vendors, as well as a Classic Car Cruz-In at 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by Big Radio and James Radford Band. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.
- Star Spangled Splash! – Friday, July 3, 2020 at Shipwreck Cove Water Park in Duncan, SC. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, children 2 and under are free. For more information, click here.
GREENVILLE COUNTY:
- Lights on the Lake fireworks show will start at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. For more information, click here.
PICKENS COUNTY:
- Fourth of July Celebration – Saturday, July 4 at the Pickens Amphitheater from 7 to 10 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Jake Bartley Band. A fireworks display will also take place during the event.
HENDERSON COUNTY:
- 4th of July Fireworks – Saturday, July 4 in downtown Hendersonville and the south side of the town near the intersection of Highway 225 South and Highway 176. According to event information on the website, the fireworks will start at sundown at around 9:30 p.m. Tune into WTZQ AM-1600 & The Q – 95.3 FM for synchronized patriotic music during the fireworks.