Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks displays in the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – There are plenty of places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this year.

The following are area July 4th events scheduled to happen on and around the holiday:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY:

Holly Springs Fire-Rescue Districts “Salute to America” Block Party & Fireworks Show – Saturday, July 4 at the Holly Springs Fire Station, 3301 Highway 357 in Inman, SC. The event is set to start at 11 a.m. with BBQ and food vendors, as well as a Classic Car Cruz-In at 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by Big Radio and James Radford Band. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Splash! – Friday, July 3, 2020 at Shipwreck Cove Water Park in Duncan, SC. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, children 2 and under are free. For more information, click here.

GREENVILLE COUNTY:

Lights on the Lake fireworks show will start at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3. For more information, click here.

PICKENS COUNTY:

Fourth of July Celebration – Saturday, July 4 at the Pickens Amphitheater from 7 to 10 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Jake Bartley Band. A fireworks display will also take place during the event.

HENDERSON COUNTY: