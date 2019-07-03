Fourth of July holiday means mandatory work day for SC troopers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Between North Carolina and South Carolina, more than 2 million people are expected to be on the road the next few days. It’s an extended holiday weekend that has law enforcement on high alert.

More than 600,000 South Carolinians will be on these roads during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Hundreds of South Carolina State Troopers will also be on the roads, but for a different reason.

“There’s going to be a tremendous amount of people on the roads. This is one of our heaviest traveled days,” said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with the SC Highway Patrol.

Because there will be roughly 688,000 people traveling through or around South Carolina, the holiday means all hands on deck for highway patrol.

Sgt. Rhyne continued, “Everybody is working throughout the holiday weekend. We have people strategically deployed both in the upstate and low state. So people are going to see a large amount of troopers.”

The holiday is a mandatory work day. Sgt. Joseph Elliott is just one of a several dozen troopers that will be patrolling the Midlands over the 4 day holiday weekend.

“Even though they are enjoying the holiday it’s just as important for us to be out here doing our job keeping the roads safe for everyone,” added Sgt. Elliott.

South Carolina troopers will looking looking for impaired drivers, distracted drivers and those not obeying the rules of the road.

“We do get to spend other times with our family and we’ve made those adjustments. That’s just part of the life of highway patrol.”

The last time Department of Public Safety measured fatal accidents during the Fourth of July holiday based on a 4 day weekend was in 2017, there were 13 fatalities that weekend.