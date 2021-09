LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Control is having free adoptions this week only.

The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1 from noon until 5 p.m. at the LCSOAC on Mt. Vernon Church Road.

According to the LCSOAC, all adoptions include:

Deworming

A heartworm test

Vaccines

A hearwrom, flea and tick preventive

Spayed or neutered

A microchip

To view all the pets adoptable, click the adoption site here.