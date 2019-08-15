Free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Typically, many barbershops are closed on Sundays, but, not Razor Sharp Barbershop. The shop will be open for it’s annual Back to School Free Haircut event on Sunday, August 18th.

Event attendees will see Razor Sharp owner, Wanda Murphy and eight other barbers will be giving away free shape-ups or all over cuts.

Murphy said there will be a sign-up sheet, but it’s best to come early.

On Sunday, August 18th, Murphy noted the Razor Sharp Barbershop parking lot will be filled with free food, school supplies, entertainment, and all around fun.

She said, just like the last four years, they’ll give free haircuts to children from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This annual event is something Murphy is not only proud of, but believes its a necessary good.

“I think that it is important as a business owner to give back to your community. I want them to know that we are here for them. Last night I just attended the Highland Master Plan Meeting and they have some great ideas for this area,” Murphy said.

Each year more students have come for school supplies and hair cuts. Murphy said each year sponsors, like The Beacon Drive-In, are how the event is able to continue growing as well.

She added more donations of any kind are welcome, just call the shop at (864) 308-1951. Murphy encouraged attendees to come early, since the event is like to be packed!

“I just want them to know that Razor Sharp is a community barbershop and we are behind them 100%,” Murphy said.

The Free Back to School Haircuts event is free and open to the public with free food and school supplies available as well, Sunday, August 18th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 405 John B White Blvd.