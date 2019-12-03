Free beer in Spartanburg for learning about non-profits, one of several SC events to celebrate Giving Tuesday

It’s a statewide initiative joining several non profits on one of the largest fundraising days of the year.

giving Tuesday falls on a Tuesday after cyber Monday each year and 2019 rings in SC Giving Tuesday with a Brew Good event.

Statewide, 69 profits and 11 coffee shops and breweries across the state ask you to come out and pledge your time your money or your attention to their organizations in exchange for a gift from them.

There are 20 nonprofit organizations participating in Spartanburg and two from Greenville according to Kathryn Harvey of Nueu South Marketing.

Participants are encouraged to attend events and bring in-kind goods or financial donations, pledge volunteer hours or even write thank you notes.

Carolina morning was live at RJ Rockers in Spartanburg talking about their brew good event. For visiting five nonprofit boots you receive a free RJ Rockers beer and a discount on dinner at Silo restaurant next-door

This event is FREE and family-friendly and folks can RSVP for free on eventbrite or just walk in