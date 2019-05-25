Free community event Saturday unveils revived basketball courts in Spartanburg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Folks in Spartanburg can see who's got game at an exciting community event Saturday.

Its part of unveiling the newly refurbished basketball courts at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg.

City leaders said it gives kids in the Northside a safe place to play, especially as summer kicks off.

'We have dubbed this a 'Celebration of Sport'," said Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy. “When you celebrate sport you celebrate people and you also celebrate community and we know that an active community is usually a safe and healthy community.”

The courts are located only one block from Cleveland Leadership Academy, which serves many Northside students, and the new Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center, which just began construction.

Officials said with full-court lighting, the kids and adults in the community will have countless chances to get out and play, from sunrise to well after sunset.

“It gives kids another chance to be active not only with the courts but there’s plenty of green space,” said Spartanburg Parks and Recreation Director Kim Moultrie.

Saturday’s event will have youth skills challenges from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 .m., along with food, games, and entertainment from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Moultrie said there are also a number of ways that kids in Spartanburg can get active this summer.

