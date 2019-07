SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A free concert was held Sunday night in Spartanburg County in order to help raise money to build a school in Cambodia.

The concert was held outside Milestones Church on Simuel Road.

Money raised went to support the Maggie’s School project which is trying to establish a Christian school in Cambodia.

Rock and Roll Reunion, featuring 7News anchor Tom Crabtree, was the featured entertainment at the concert.

Free watermelon was also available for attendees.