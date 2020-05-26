Free COVID-19 testing offered in Spartanburg Co. this week

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – In an effort to serve rural communities, DHEC has opened several free mobile COVID-19 testing clinics across the state this week.

That includes one at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg County. 7 News was there as dozens of people lined up.

“Putting together an event like this is not for the faint of heart. It takes a tremendous amount of coordination,” CEO of ReGenesis Healthcare Marlon Hunter said.

“We’re supporting the mission with the manpower needed to make this happen,” CSM Randle Ballenger, with the South Carolina National Guard, added.

A lot of teamwork was needed to set up the free mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Spartanburg County.

“It’s an intensive process, but we think it’s worth it for the community and our efforts to try and keep the community safe,” Hunter said.

While things may feel like they’re slowly getting back to normal, health officials said that doesn’t mean the virus has disappeared.

“The state is opening and businesses are opening, but we want everybody to keep in mind that the virus is still here,” Hunter said. “It’s still spreading and people are still dying.”

Health officials told 7 News the main goal in setting up in rural communities is to see where potential hot spots may be and how the virus is spreading.

“People who have no symptoms or have very mild symptoms are actually carrying the virus,” Matthew Delfino, with ReGenesis Healthcare, said.

Officials said the testing could help in preventing the most vulnerable from being infected.

“Before, I could barely walk or breathe or anything like that,” Spartanburg resident Darryl Coleman said.

Darryl Coleman has recovered from COVID-19. He went to the mobile clinic to be tested again, in hopes that he’s safe to be around his family.

“My daughter was just recently born, so I have to test negative twice today and come back Thursday again, so I can be with her in the hospital and I don’t infect her or anything,” he said.

Health officials said testing in rural communities will remain a priority in their fight against the virus.

“The best way for us to really continue to keep businesses open and to really get a handle on this virus is to continue to provide testing to our community,” Hunter said.

If you decide to get tested, it will take just a few seconds and you can do it in the comfort of your car. You do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

The mobile clinic at Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church will be up and running on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you get tested, your results should be back in about two or three days.

There will be other mobile testing clinics over the next few weeks in Cherokee County and Union County.

They are accepting walk-ups at the clinics, but health officials recommend pre-registering for a test.