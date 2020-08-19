Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at W. Carolina Rescue Ministries in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Western Carolina Rescue Ministries announced Wednesday they would be collaborating with Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers to provide at-risk individuals with necessary resources — food, shelter, clothing, medical care — as well as offering free COVID-19 testing.

According to the release, AMCHC officials will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Friday mornings at Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, located at 225 Patton Ave. in Asheville, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The primary goal is to offer COVID-19 testing to those who may not have the resources to acquire this testing elsewhere,” according to the release. “The testing began approximately 2 weeks ago and has already tested over 75 individuals. It is our intention to continue to offer this service until no longer necessary.”

According to the release, the test is free to anyone uninsured and results are typically given within three to five days.

Anyone interested in getting a free test can call WCRM for more information at 828-254-1529 or 828-254-0471.