Free Covid-19 tests at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Testing is one essential tool to help fight covid-19, especially in the African-American community.

South Carolina Representative Rosalyn Henderson -Myers brought community partners to the intersection to converge upon Mt. Moriah Baptist Church to provide covid-19 testing in the community.”

For Lena Johnson Covid-19 is not a myth or a game, she tested positive and ended up in the hospital.

“I contracted covid-19, I don’t know where I got covid-19. I just know that I was in stores and traveling about my everyday life.” Tested coronavirus positive, Lena Johnson said.

Now comminuty partners are coming together in Spartanburg to provide free testing.

“I do think that with this pandemic, we’re going to have to really really be on our mark about taking care of ourselves, paying attention to our bodies, noticing our respitory system whether it’s functioning properly or not, because this thing will kill you.” Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Senior Pastor, Dr. Benjamin Snoddy said.

Dr. Benjamin Snoddy says testing will take place at his church, Mt. Moriah Baptist. No need for a doctors order or prescription and previous diagnoses won’t prevent testing.

“My doctor told me it can not be mild one minute and then it can come back and be even worse than it was before, so it kinda threw me in a state of depression.” Johnson said.

Research shows that nationwide African Americans and especially those with underlying conditions are affected by coronavirus more than other races.

“I would say to anybody take this serious and because it is a very serious disease and it not only effects your immune system, it can kill you.” Johnson said.

African Americans make up 27-percent of the population in South Carolina and 44-percent of new coronavirus cases and 56-percent of the deaths.

“If you love people and care about people you’ll do what you can for people and that’s where my heart is.” Dr. Snoody said.

“Free Covid-19 testing will be provided for anyone, whether you have symptoms or not at Mt. Moriah right here on Church street in Spartanburg.

Testing will happen May 11 -13, 2020, Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Representative Henderson-Myers says they’ll receive a new supply of tests each day.